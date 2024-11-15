Dispute NBI fingerprint findings, Guo camp told

The Bureau of Immigration's Board of Special Inquiry has given Alice Guo's camp 15 days to present evidence that contradicts the National Bureau of Investigation's (NBI) findings on the similarity of her fingerprints to those of one Guo Hua Ping.

Board of Special Inquiry chair Gilberto Respizo issued the order during a hearing at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) office in Intramuros, Manila, on Thursday morning.

Respizo said the BI has documents showing that Guo is not a Filipino citizen, as she claims, and that her documents appeared to be falsified.

He said the evidence presented by the special prosecutor indicated that Guo and Guo Hua Ping were the same person, based on the forensic findings of the NBI.

“Fingerprinting is one of the methods of identification,” Respizo said.

The 15-day deadline was set after Stephen David, Guo’s counsel, argued that the findings should be challenged in court, as the case regarding his client's true nationality was still pending.

David urged the board to halt the deportation proceedings, arguing that it is premature for the BI to decide on Guo’s deportation while the case is still being heard in court.

“My question is, what will happen to my client if the court finds that she is indeed a Filipino citizen? According to a ruling by the United Nations, she might be considered a foundling or have no country to turn to,” David said.

Nevertheless, Respizo stood firm, telling David that he must present evidence to counter the NBI's findings, adding that the Department of Foreign Affairs had already suspended Guo's passport based on the available documents.

David countered that Guo had a valid certificate of live birth, which was the basis for her being issued official documents, including a passport.

Respizo said that a decision on Guo's deportation has not yet been made, as she must first resolve the pending legal cases in court.