DICT: Mobile app hack a hoax

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Friday dismissed claims of a data breach on the eGovPH mobile application and regarded the incident as a hoax.

In a statement, DICT Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Renato Paraiso said an initial investigation by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) and the eGov development team found no evidence of a hack or data leak.

“Results from the initial investigation made by NCERT and eGov showed that no large data transfer, user suspicious behavior or network activity anomaly in the eGovPH System were observed,” Paraiso said.

He assured the public that the eGovPH app and its data remain secure.

“We ask everyone to be mindful when sharing content online and rely on official department channels for accurate information and updates,” Paraiso said.

Earlier this week, a cybersecurity group identified as Deep Web Konek reported a potential data breach in the eGovPH system, citing a post on a deep web forum claiming access to the personal information of around 200,000 users.