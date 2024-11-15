Developing energy sector

The Philippines is facing a looming energy crisis. According to the International Trade Administration, the Malampaya natural gas fields, which currently supply 30 percent of Luzon’s energy consumption, are expected to be depleted by 2025.

With a growing population, high electricity costs, and a new administration, the country faces significant challenges in energy production. The energy sector also struggled to adapt during the Covid-19 pandemic, prompting urgent adjustments to maintain continuity of services.

In response, the Philippine government aims to increase renewable energy’s share in the energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050. However, with an estimated 52 GW of additional power capacity needed by 2045, the country is behind schedule in implementing solutions.

Among the promising opportunities to address these challenges are the growing renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors. The Philippines has a range of renewable resources: geothermal (14.6 percent), solar/wind (1.4 percent), hydropower (4.1 percent), and biomass (12.6 percent). The government has introduced several policy frameworks to encourage investment, such as renewable energy portfolio standards, net metering, and a renewable energy market trading system. Furthermore, the government has opened these sectors to 100-percent foreign ownership, aiming to attract faster investments and broaden participation.

The electric vehicle sector is also gaining momentum. In April 2022, the Department of Energy (DoE) released the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry, which outlines policies for charging stations, accreditation, and standard adoption in the transport sector.

In the midst of these developments, it’s crucial to highlight the women who are leading the charge in shaping the future of the energy sector. Two standout figures in government are making significant strides in energy innovation and sustainability.

Undersecretary Sharon Garin has been instrumental in advancing the Philippines’ nuclear energy program. She emphasized the government’s ongoing efforts to establish an independent nuclear regulatory authority, which will ensure the safe and secure development of nuclear energy. Garin has been a key advocate for passing legislation on nuclear safety, aiming to protect public health, the environment and national security.

Mayor Joy Belmonte of Quezon City has made notable strides in promoting electric vehicles. Under her leadership, the city recently procured eight electric buses to complement its public transport system, contributing to environmental sustainability and helping to raise awareness about alternative energy sources. Her proactive approach underscores the city’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and advancing climate action.

The advancement of the energy sector in the Philippines is undeniably exciting, but what makes it even more inspiring is the leadership of women like Garin and Belmonte, who are not only shaping the future of energy but are also breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field. Their contributions prove that energy and sustainability are not just crucial sectors — they are becoming vibrant, dynamic fields with transformative potential.

As the Philippines navigates its energy challenges, it’s clear that the path forward will require not only technological innovation but also inclusive leadership. Women like Garin and Belmonte are setting powerful examples, proving that the future of energy is both bright and diverse.

The road to energy security and sustainability may be long, but with strong leadership, the Philippines can lead the way toward a more sustainable and equitable energy future.