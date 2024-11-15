Deck the halls at Shang

Adorned in festive décor, Shangri-La Plaza lights up the city and welcomes the merriest season of the year with its annual tree lighting and exciting holiday activities.
At the Grand Atrium, “Unwrap the Gift of Joy: A Magical Christmas Tree Lighting” delivered an inspired celebration that captures the warmth of family, friendship and community.
GForce opened the event with a dance performance. Theater stars Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon headlined the musical spectacle The Giving Concert with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra. Under the musical direction of renowned composer and arranger Rony Fortich, the performance presented a wonderful blend of pop hits and Christmas classics.
For his welcoming remarks, Shang Properties, Inc. chief operating officer Atty. Karlo P. Estavillo highlighted the distinctive Filipino Christmas and Shangri-La Plaza’s role as a place that enables people to experience the true gift of the season — the gift of joy, giving and gathering.
Referencing how Filipinos dedicate almost half of the year to the season, Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin “Ben” S. Abalos Sr underlined how Christmas is about “celebrating with reunions.”
“Let us re-enjoy Christmas. It’s the unity and togetherness that is the most important,” Abalos said.
Draped in lights and ornaments, the stunning hanging Christmas tree serves as the centerpiece of the mall’s festive and whimsical décor at the Main Wing. Suspended in mid-air surrounded by giant gift boxes, it captures the magic and excitement of Philippine Christmas.
Decked out with its giant gift box, the East Atrium houses Santa’s Corner where kids and adults alike can step in to meet and take photos with jolly ol’ St. Nick until 22 December.
To create a grand welcome, Shangri-La Plaza’s entrances were transformed to resemble giant gift boxes. The outdoor décor extends with pillars wrapped in luxurious ribbons, tying the entire space together to create a joyful, gift-filled atmosphere.
Throughout December, kids can practice their singing and join in Jingle-All-The-Way, a caroling activity slated on 15 December at the East Atrium. From 20 to 22 December at the Grand Atrium, the joy of the holidays continues with a series of performances from the Ateneo Children’s Choir, St. Theresa’s College, and Mandaluyong Children’s Choir.
Finally, on 30 December at 8 pm, Shangri-La Plaza holds its fireworks showcase Encore of Lights at Streetscape as a fitting close to the Christmas celebrations and an enchanting way to usher in a brand-new year.