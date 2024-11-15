Deck the halls at Shang

Adorned in festive décor, Shangri-La Plaza lights up the city and welcomes the merriest season of the year with its annual tree lighting and exciting holiday activities.

At the Grand Atrium, “Unwrap the Gift of Joy: A Magical Christmas Tree Lighting” delivered an inspired celebration that captures the warmth of family, friendship and community.

GForce opened the event with a dance performance. Theater stars Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon headlined the musical spectacle The Giving Concert with the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra. Under the musical direction of renowned composer and arranger Rony Fortich, the performance presented a wonderful blend of pop hits and Christmas classics.