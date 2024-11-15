Comelec: BARMM polls still male dominated

Male candidates dominate the upcoming Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary elections, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

A total of 40 seats are up for grabs in the BARMM Parliament, with 279 party nominees competing for these positions. Of the nominees, 178 are male, while 101 are female.

In the race for BARMM Members of Parliament, 111 aspirants had filed their Certificates of Candidacy (COC). In Basilan, 93.99 percent of those who filed their COCs—14 aspirants—are male.

In Lanao del Sur, 38 male candidates, or 92.68 percent, have filed their COCs. Similarly, 14 male aspirants (93.33 percent) filed their COCs in Maguindanao del Sur, while nine male candidates (90 percent) filed in Tawi-Tawi.

In Cotabato City, all candidates who filed their COCs are male.

In the provinces of Basilan, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Tawi-Tawi, and the Special Geographic Area, there is only one female aspirant each. In Lanao del Sur, three female candidates have formalized their candidacies.