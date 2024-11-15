Christmas the Solaire way

Up at Solaire Resort North, its inaugural tree lighting ceremony was graced by Gregory Hawkins, chief operating officer of Solaire Resort North; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and

Regulatory Affairs of Bloomberry Resort Corporation; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; Congressman Arjo Atayde; and PAGCOR-GLDD assistant vice president Vina Oca. Capping the magical night was musical numbers from Martin Nieverra, Quezon City Performing Arts Development Foundation Inc., Ballet Philippines and Yanah.

Both lit the dazzling 20-foot Christmas trees placed around the properties.