Christmas the Solaire way

Holidays are spent differently at Solaire.
Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque kicked off its festivities with a tree lighting event featuring performances from Lea Salonga and Clay Aiken. Guests included Thomas Arasi, president and chief operating officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation; Enrique Razon Jr, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation; Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR chairman and chief executive officer; Lizzy Razon; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and Regulatory Affairs at Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, and former Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.
Up at Solaire Resort North, its inaugural tree lighting ceremony was graced by Gregory Hawkins, chief operating officer of Solaire Resort North; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and
Regulatory Affairs of Bloomberry Resort Corporation; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; Congressman Arjo Atayde; and PAGCOR-GLDD assistant vice president Vina Oca. Capping the magical night was musical numbers from Martin Nieverra, Quezon City Performing Arts Development Foundation Inc., Ballet Philippines and Yanah.
Both lit the dazzling 20-foot Christmas trees placed around the properties.
“As we illuminate the beautiful tree, let its brilliance symbolize the lights we aim to bring into each other's lives, and may the warmth of the moment fill our hearts with hope and happiness this holiday season and beyond," Hawkins said.
Solaire Resort North has 14 restaurants, including Manyaman which serves Filipino cuisine, Yakumi for Japanese dishes, Finestra Italian Steakhouse for Italian courses and Fresh for more local and international dishes.