SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIVING SPACES

Christmas the Solaire way

Solaire Resort Entertainment City and Solaire Resort North both lit dazzling 20-foot Christmas trees placed around the properties.
Gregory Hawkins, chief operating officer of Solaire Resort North; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and Regulatory Affairs of Bloomberry Resort Corporation; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; Congressman Arjo Atayde and assistant vice president of PAGCOR-GLDD Vina Oca.
Gregory Hawkins, chief operating officer of Solaire Resort North; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and Regulatory Affairs of Bloomberry Resort Corporation; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; Congressman Arjo Atayde and assistant vice president of PAGCOR-GLDD Vina Oca. PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY OF SOLAIRE RESORT NORTH
Published on

Holidays are spent differently at Solaire.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque kicked off its festivities with a tree lighting event featuring performances from Lea Salonga and Clay Aiken. Guests included Thomas Arasi, president and chief operating officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation; Enrique Razon Jr, chairman and chief executive officer of Bloomberry Resorts Corporation; Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR chairman and chief executive officer; Lizzy Razon; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and Regulatory Affairs at Bloomberry Resorts Corporation, and former Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

Solaire Resort North
Solaire Resort North
Solaire Resort North’s 20-foot Christmas tree.
Solaire Resort North’s 20-foot Christmas tree.
Rooftop pool.
Rooftop pool.

Up at Solaire Resort North, its inaugural tree lighting ceremony was graced by Gregory Hawkins, chief operating officer of Solaire Resort North; Donato Almeda, vice chairman for Construction and

Regulatory Affairs of Bloomberry Resort Corporation; Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte; Congressman Arjo Atayde; and PAGCOR-GLDD assistant vice president Vina Oca. Capping the magical night was musical numbers from Martin Nieverra, Quezon City Performing Arts Development Foundation Inc., Ballet Philippines and Yanah.

Both lit the dazzling 20-foot Christmas trees placed around the properties.

Martin Nievera
Martin Nievera
Live orchestra.
Live orchestra.

“As we illuminate the beautiful tree, let its brilliance symbolize the lights we aim to bring into each other's lives, and may the warmth of the moment fill our hearts with hope and happiness this holiday season and beyond," Hawkins said.

Solaire Resort North has 14 restaurants, including Manyaman which serves Filipino cuisine, Yakumi for Japanese dishes, Finestra Italian Steakhouse for Italian courses and Fresh for more local and international dishes.

Solaire Resort Entertainment City
Solaire Resort North
christmas at Solaire

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph