Cebu Pacific will soon fly to Sapporo!

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading airline, will introduce the first and only direct flights between Manila and Sapporo starting 16 January, 2025. The new route, operating three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, will make travel to the "City of Snow" more convenient and affordable.

“We are thrilled to be the only carrier to offer non-stop flights between Manila and Sapporo. The launch of this route is a testament to Cebu Pacific’s mission of expanding its international network and making air travel accessible to a wider range of passengers. We are excited to offer more Filipinos the opportunity to experience the winter charm of Sapporo,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

With this new service, travel time will be reduced to around five hours, compared to up to 10 hours on other flights requiring layovers. Filipino travelers can now easily experience Sapporo's winter attractions, including the iconic Sapporo Snow Festival in February, snowboarding at Teine Ski Resort, or relaxing in the natural baths of Jozankei Onsen.

Passengers can book flights using their Travel Funds or other payment methods, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets. Cebu Pacific currently operates flights to 35 domestic and 27 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.