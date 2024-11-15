CdO lifts ban on live hogs, pork products

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — After several years of ban, the city government has allowed the entry of imported live pork and products with strict guidelines to prevent the outbreak of the African swine fever (ASF) in the city.

Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy, in an executive order, updated the ASF guidelines that banned the entry of live pork from various parts of the country affected by ASF in 2019.

Executive Order No. 464-2024, “an order providing the updated guidelines now allow the entry of live hogs, pork, pork products and other pork containing products in the city effective this month.”

With this rule, swine products from Luzon and other parts of the country affected by African swine fever in 2019 are now allowed for the Yuletide season.

However, the new rule provides the strict implementation of the guidelines where the City Veterinary Office along with the Department of Agriculture (DA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) and other agencies are assigned to lead in overseeing the entry of live pork and pork products.

Acting City Veterinarian Dr. Helen Ann Tacandong explained that these products should be entered into this city and Misamis Oriental with adequate documentation and permission from the DA, FDA and NMIS.

Tacandong bared that in Region 10, only Cagayan de Oro is the last to give permission to enter live pig products because other parts of the country have been entering for a long time.

The city implemented a temporary total ban on the import of hogs and all pork products from Luzon and other areas affected by ASF last 27 September 2019.

The ASF hit Cagayan de Oro again where thousands of backyard hog raisers were affected and lost their livelihoods.