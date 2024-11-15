BuCor deputy named drug task force leader

Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. has ramped up efforts in support of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s "Bloodless Drug War" by appointing his deputy director for operations, Asec. Gil Torralba, as commander of the inter-agency task force Sanib-Pwersa.

Catapang explained that the initiative, guided by Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla and aligned with Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s efforts to disrupt the illegal drug supply chain, will be focused, robust, and hardened.

To intensify operations, Catapang announced that all individuals involved in drug-related offenses from various operating prisons and penal farms will be relocated to Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, which houses the SuperMax facility. The term "robust" refers to the increased activity of the task force, while "hardened" indicates the deployment of 200 members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force at SPPF, and "focused" means that all Persons Deprived of Liberty convicted of drug offenses will be confined there.