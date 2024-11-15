'Bonjour French Food' showcases fruit exporters

Forging Partnerships Through Networking and Tastings

Business-to-business (B2B) meetings allowed the French delegation, including Innatis, Distrimex, Groupe La Blottière, and Blue Whale, to connect with local importers, retailers, and distributors. Attendees sampled diverse French apple varieties, such as Golden, Royal Gala, and Granny Smith, while exploring their unique qualities.

The event concluded with a cocktail reception featuring apple-inspired delicacies and a signature drink crafted with Calvados, a French apple brandy. The gathering highlighted opportunities for stronger business ties between France and the Philippines through shared values of quality and culinary innovation.