'Bonjour French Food' showcases fruit exporters

MAKATI, Philippines — The "Bonjour French Food" initiative, organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCIFP) and Interfel, recently concluded its successful three-day event at the Grand Hyatt Hotel BGC, Taguig, Metro Manila. From 12-14 November, the event showcased French fruit exporters to Philippine stakeholders with a special focus on the nation's apples.
The event began with opening remarks from Kevin Charuel, Managing Director of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines (CCIFP), followed by Undersecretary Cheryl Caballero of the Department of Agriculture’s High Value Crops Development Program. Philippe Lintanf, Regional Agri-Food Counsellor at the Embassy of France, highlighted France's stringent phytosanitary standards. Insights into the French apple sector were shared by Interfel President Daniel Sauvaitre and International Committee Chairman Eric Guasch, underscoring France's commitment to quality and sustainability in agriculture. These presentations set a collaborative and forward-looking tone for the day's discussions.
Culinary Workshop: A Fusion of Flavors and Techniques
The seminar continued with a culinary workshop highlighting the versatility of French apples in Filipino cuisine. Esteemed chefs — Chef Charles Soussin from Interfel, Chef Mark Hagan of Grand Hyatt Manila, and Chef Carlo Miguel from the LTB Philippines Chefs Association — showcased creative dishes such as Stuffed Apple Chicken with Prawn and Apple Coulis and Glazed Vegetables. The workshop inspired attendees by blending culinary artistry with French produce, fostering enthusiasm for cross-cultural culinary innovation.
Business-to-business (B2B) meetings allowed the French delegation, including Innatis, Distrimex, Groupe La Blottière, and Blue Whale, to connect with local importers, retailers, and distributors. Attendees sampled diverse French apple varieties, such as Golden, Royal Gala, and Granny Smith, while exploring their unique qualities.
The event concluded with a cocktail reception featuring apple-inspired delicacies and a signature drink crafted with Calvados, a French apple brandy. The gathering highlighted opportunities for stronger business ties between France and the Philippines through shared values of quality and culinary innovation.
The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines and Interfel express deep gratitude to all participants, partners, and stakeholders for making "Bonjour French Food" a meaningful and impactful event. Beyond fostering business ties, the event celebrated cultural connections and strengthened the enduring relationship between France and the Philippines, paving the way for enhanced economic collaboration. The French apple sector’s commitment to sustainability and premium quality aligns seamlessly with the Philippine market’s growing demand for excellence and environmental consciousness. "Bonjour French Food" showcased how bilateral trade initiatives can create business opportunities while fostering mutual understanding. The first shipment of French apples is set to arrive in the Philippines soon, offering Filipino consumers a taste of French excellence.