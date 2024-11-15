Biggest ‘Kristine’ fund

BingoPlus Foundation, the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive, distributed ₱37 million in financial aid to families affected by typhoon “Kristine.”

In the wake of 148 confirmed casualties nationwide, at least ₱250,000 was committed to each bereaved family, as a symbol of compassion and support for their journey to recovery.

The initiative started with 39 bereaved families during a turnover ceremony on 10 November, at Talisay New Municipal Grounds in Batangas and will continue in several parts of the country. This pledge will continue to support affected families in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The event highlighted the foundation’s mission to multiply the good by extending meaningful support to Filipinos in their time of greatest need.

Typhoon “Kristine,” one of the year’s most devastating storms, left a trail of destruction across South Luzon, with severe flooding and landslides resulting in significant loss of life and damage to property.

Talisay, particularly impacted by landslides in Batangas, is one of the focus areas of the Foundation’s relief efforts as the entire province was declared in a state of calamity.

“The BingoPlus Foundation exists to provide more than financial aid; it is about creating hope, resilience and real change,” said DigiPlus Interactive chairman Eusebio Tanco.

“The work of the BingoPlus Foundation is a true reflection of our belief in giving back without holding back, of reaching out to lift up those in need, and of multiplying the good in every way possible.”

The provision of financial assistance builds on BingoPlus Foundation’s prior support initiatives for typhoon “Kristine” victims.

In collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s National Resource Operations Center, the foundation provided cavans of rice, benefiting at least 750 families, and mobilized volunteers to help repack and distribute critical supplies for affected provinces.

Together with ABS-CBN Foundation’s Sagip Kapamilya, BingoPlus Foundation also extended support to 1,000 families impacted by typhoon “Kristine” in Isabela, Aurora, Pangasinan and Quezon.

These immediate actions underscore the foundation’s dedication to its resilience pillar, showcasing its commitment to making a difference when communities need it most.

“The BingoPlus Foundation stands by our communities not only with aid but with resilience, unity and hope,” Tanco said. “In moments like these, our commitment to making a difference is stronger than ever.”

Since its inception, the foundation has allocated over P100 million across projects nationwide, addressing urgent community needs through healthcare, livelihood programs, and educational grants.