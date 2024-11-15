SUBSCRIBE NOW
BDO turns green via new Makati hub

BDO Chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson and BDO President and CEO Nestor V. Tan led a time capsule-laying ceremony to mark the commencement of construction of the new BDO Corporate Center Makati.
Breaking ground BDO Unibank chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson (5th from left) and president and CEO Nestor Tan (center) led a time capsule-laying ceremony yesterday to mark the commencement of construction of the new BDO Corporate Center Makati. They are joined by (from left) DATEM Inc. president Lesley Villanueva, DATEM Inc. partner Lilit Tumbocon, DATEM Inc. chairperson and CEO Liberito Espiritu, BDO Unibank SVP of Facilities, Procurement and Logistics Bubut Montejo and BDO Unibank Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Jerome Guevara. PhotoGRAPH COURTESY OF BDO Unibank
Universal bank unit of the SM Group, Banco De Oro (BDO), is building a new business hub in Makati City that will become one of three BDO main offices, alongside the existing BDO Corporate Center Ortigas in Pasig City and BDO Corporate Center Cebu in the Visayas which is nearly complete.

BDO chairperson Teresita Sy-Coson and BDO president and CEO Nestor V. Tan led a time capsule-laying ceremony to mark the commencement of construction of the new BDO Corporate Center Makati.

Sustainability is a core priority in the construction of the new building, guiding practices that not only address environmental concerns but also improve human comfort, reduce operational costs, and strengthen the building’s resilience.

All these contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change and create healthier and more inclusive communities, according to a BDO statement.

Combining five separate plots into a unified business hub comprised of two towers and an annex building, the towers feature an innovative exoskeleton structure, allowing open, flexible spaces without the need for conventional pillars.

Embodied carbon and whole lifecycle carbon management have been integrated into the design.

Less concrete

The lightweight structural system reduces the building’s concrete content by over 65,000 tons while simultaneously enhancing performance in the country’s seismic conditions.

In addition, operational energy will be reduced by more than 40 percent, radiant cooling systems drastically reduce energy demands, and over 70 percent of potable water will be recycled and reused on-site.

The overall design includes 75 percent of its rooftops covered in greenery, an urban farm, an auditorium and event areas — all of which contribute to making the center a positive and inclusive addition to the city.

Inside the building, workspaces will encourage collaboration and interaction, with flexible office spaces, trading floors, and business hubs. The center also includes areas for client engagement to facilitate a more personalized approach.

