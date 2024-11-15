Bataan receives new mobile command center

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — The Provincial Government here received a Mobile Command and Control Center Vehicle (MOCCOV) from the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) at The Bunker on 12 November.

According to Governor Joet Garcia, the turnover of the MOCCOV is under the DoST’s Community Empowerment through Science and Technology program. He added that the mobile command center will be used during calamities and for quick response.

The MOCCOV is equipped with weather monitoring station, folding rescue boat, radio communication system, along with rescue and medical equipment. It also has a conference room that will become the command center during emergency operations.

The mobile command center is fully capable of creating its own energy as the MOCCOV is also equipped with solar panels to ensure a continuous supply of electricity, even when deployed at far-flung areas of Bataan.

Garcia expressed his gratitude to DoST Regional Director Dr. Julius Caesar Sica, DoST Provincial Director Catalina Cruz, Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Belina Herman, and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Arvin Catipon for their support in emergency preparedness of the province.

“I believe that the MOCCOV will be a great help for the Province of Bataan, ensuring that we are always prepared and quick to respond to any emergency situations if the need arises,” he said.