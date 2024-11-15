Baguio transport sector receives ‘Gasolina Vouchers’

BAGUIO CITY — The transport sector of this city had their early Christmas gifts as the Baguio Tourism Council (BTC) launched the “BTC Gasolina Voucher” perks Card Program.

The BTC initiated the program in a bid to help members of the transport sectors cope with the rising prices of fuel. The project, according to BTC chairperson Gladys Vergara, offers valuable benefits and discounts to drivers and operators of jeepneys, taxis, accredited tourism vans and school buses.

Vergara explained that the BTC Gasolina Voucher provides various advantages including up to a P 3.00 discount per liter of diesel or gasoline from partner gasoline stations. “Additionally, cardholders are eligible for discounts on oil change services and select products, such as lubricants and maintenance essentials,” she said.

“Supporting our drivers and operators is a top priority. With initiatives like the BTC Gasolina Voucher, we aim to help alleviate some of their operational costs while strengthening our partnerships with local businesses and gasoline stations,” Vergara stated. She emphasized that the program underscores the Council’s commitment to supporting the livelihoods of transport workers, who are crucial to Baguio’s tourism and daily mobility.

The first batch of beneficiaries consist of 250 drivers.

To ensure that more and more drivers will benefit from the program, the tourism council will be visiting various barangays throughout November to make it easier for more transport workers to access and enjoy the program’s perks.

“Through this initiative, BTC seeks to enhance both the city’s tourism experience and the livelihoods of those who contribute to its thriving transport network,” Vergara ended.