Baguio braces for 'Pepito'; DSWD thanks WFP

BAGUIO CITY — The city government of Baguio is ramping up preparations in anticipation of the potential impact of typhoon "Pepito," which is intensifying as it approaches Luzon.

The Baguio City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC), chaired by Mayor Benjamin Magalong, has directed all barangay officials to implement precautionary measures in their areas of responsibility. typhoon "Pepito" is expected to pass from the waters of Quezon to La Union between 17 and 18 November 2024, with a high likelihood of affecting Baguio City.

During a pre-disaster risk assessment meeting on 14 November, held at the mayor's office, CDRRMC members were briefed on the possible scenarios should Pepito strike. "The typhoon may hit us at night, so we need to be prepared to respond to emergency calls with the necessary equipment, such as spotlights and other tools," Mayor Magalong said.

Barangay officials have been instructed to conduct an inventory of their Disaster Risk Reduction and Management tools and equipment. The mayor emphasized that barangays lacking the necessary equipment should immediately coordinate with the CDRRMC for support.

Meanwhile, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian expressed gratitude on Friday to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its critical support in assisting communities affected by severe tropical storm "Kristine."

The DSWD, in collaboration with the WFP, has delivered food and cash aid to the hardest-hit areas in the Bicol Region. The WFP helped transport over 105,300 boxes of family food packs and set up a mobile storage unit in Naga City to ensure safe distribution.

Additionally, a data-sharing agreement was signed between DSWD Field Office 5 and WFP to provide cash assistance to over 14,400 families enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in 18 affected towns. Each family received P6,700 for immediate food needs.