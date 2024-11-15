At Hilton, Filipino food reimagined

Chef? A restaurant owner? Keep your business competitive in 2024 with Unilever’s Top 8 Global Food Trends culled from insights of pro chefs around the world.

This November, Unilever Food Solutions collaborated with Hilton Manila’s award-winning culinary team for a night of exclusive dining experience that showcased these top food trends from the Future Menus 2024 report.

The report presented by UFS is a collection of curated menus and over 30 recipes designed for the evolving Filipino palate.

Indulge in these creative and thoughtfully crafted dishes prepared by Hilton Manila’s Executive Chef Lord Bayaban, along with UFS’ team of experts-Chef Kenneth Cacho, Chef Brando Santos and Chef Pipo Aluning.

Comfort food, as we know it, is changing.

Where once we saw comfort food as dishes that were familiar and safe, Unilever is making way for new recipes that reflect the heritage of the chef and the restaurant’s locale.

Through rich culinary storytelling and the chef’s genuine emotional connection to the dish, diners are presented with new and fresh food experiences that feel and taste special.

Filipino comfort food is going out of their comfort zones, per iteration by chefs from Unilever.

Case in point: Crispy Pancit with Mixed Seafood Kare-Kare — fried vermicelli noodles topped with the comfort food’s rich sauce, a unique twist, says Santos, as kare-kare is usually served with rice instead of noodles.

Or one could opt for Adobo Shortribs and Mushroom Fried Rice, a classic favorite elevated with a crunchy, beef twist, and paired with earthy mushroom fried rice to create a symphony of flavors and textures.

Guests also savored the fusion of sweet, smoky, and tangy in Bibingka Waffle with Sinigang Fried Chicken and Arnibal Glaze.