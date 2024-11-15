Asia’s next cruise hub

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco is rallying support to establish the Philippines as a premier hub for cruise tourism in Asia.

At the recent Sea Trade Cruise Asia in Manila, Frasco emphasized the commitment to a cruise industry that is both inclusive and sustainable.

“We aim to establish the Philippines as a place where innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth converge, streamlining operations, enhancing efficiencies and improving the overall tourist experience while preserving our natural and cultural heritage.”

Addressing over 350 international delegates from over 30 countries from leading cruise lines, port agents and itinerary planners, Frasco shared the Department of Tourism’s vision of the Philippines not just as a destination, but as an immersive gateway to the vibrant cultures and history of Southeast Asia.

“The Philippines is not just a destination — it is an experience, a gateway to the rich history and culture of our country and Southeast Asia. Through collaboration and commitment, we are positioning ourselves as a hub where each journey blends natural beauty with cultural depth and the unparalleled warmth of Filipino hospitality.”

The tourism chief highlighted ongoing initiatives by the government to upgrade ports, develop world-class tourism infrastructure, and foster a welcoming environment for international cruise lines.

She also emphasized the significance of the cruise-tourism industry: “Our aim is to establish lasting connections between our guests and the Philippines and the Filipino people.”

“We take great pride in the Filipino crew members who serve on many of the cruise ships around the world, delivering an experience that resonates with travelers and contributes significantly to the success of leading cruise lines.”

Frasco noted that the country has scheduled 109 cruise calls across 40 destinations for 2024, showcasing varied attractions from Boracay’s pristine beaches to Tubbataha’s Unesco-protected reefs and the emerging sites of Ticao Island and Culion.

The three-day Seatrade event served as a key platform for discussing Asia’s growing cruise potential.

Featured topics include Southeast Asia cruise tourism development, the resurgence of Asia cruise source markets, resumptions of East Asia cruise operations, financing port development, improving port infrastructure, developing emerging destination experiences, expedition and boutique cruising, and outbound cruise tourism.