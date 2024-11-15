11 ‘moonlighting’ cops dismissed

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday announced the dismissal of 11 Special Action Force (SAF) personnel involved in a moonlighting racket.

This comes after PNP chief Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil signed the decision paper against the 11 officers, who were found guilty of providing unauthorized escort services to a Chinese national linked to a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

The moonlighting racket was discovered after an incident in a Muntinlupa village last May.

Marbil said that the PNP-Internal Affairs Service (IAS) recommended the dismissal of Police Lieutenant Colonel Joseph A. Bagsao, Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron A. Turano, Police Corporal George R. Mabuti, Patrolman Roger R. Valdez Jr., Police Captains Roy A. Pleños, Jesttony F. Asanion, and Dale Andrei D. Duterte, Police Lieutenants Aaron F. Tudlong and Michael C. Misa, and Police Senior Master Sergeants Edmark A. Mabini and Albert S. Gandipon.

They were found guilty of grave misconduct, dishonesty, over grave irregularity in the performance of their duties, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Police Captain Mark Victor M. Pineda was found guilty of simple neglect of duty and less grave neglect of duty and was sentenced to 31 days suspension without pay.

Meantime, Police Captain Julius G. Tacay, Police Chief Master Sergeant Leolito A. Calasang and Police Corporal Rusty D. Araya were cleared of charges due to insufficient evidence.

The IAS investigation revealed that Bagsao and Turano allowed Mabuti and Valdez to moonlight as bodyguards for the Chinese national, a clear violation of PNP regulations. They also manipulated daily reports to falsely indicate that Mabuti and Valdez were present at their assigned units.

Marbil stressed the PNP’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability.

“Let it be clear that the Philippine National Police does not and will not tolerate any form of misconduct or dishonesty within its ranks,” Marbil said.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and those who fail to uphold these values will be held accountable,” he added.

Marbil also urged all PNP personnel to always remind themselves to serve the people with integrity.

“We will continue to cleanse the ranks of those who undermine the trust placed in us. This decision underscores the PNP’s commitment to ensuring that only those who uphold the highest levels of integrity and professionalism remain in its ranks,” Marbil said.