11 cops guilty of moonlighting for POGOs dismissed

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said 11 Special Action Force (SAF) personnel involved in a moonlighting racket have been dismissed from service.

PNP Chief General Rommel Francisco Marbil signed the decision paper against the 11 officers found guilty of providing unauthorized escort services to a Chinese national purportedly linked to a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO).

The moonlighting racket was discovered after an incident inside a posh village in Muntinlupa last May.

The PNP-Internal Affairs Service earlier recommended the dismissal of Police Lieutenant Colonel Joseph A. Bagsao, Police Executive Master Sergeant Aaron A. Turano, Police Corporal George R. Mabuti, Patrolman Roger R. Valdez Jr., Police Captains Roy A. Pleños, Jesttony F. Asanion, and Dale Andrei D. Duterte, Police Lieutenants Aaron F. Tudlong and Michael C. Misa, and Police Senior Master Sergeants Edmark A. Mabini and Albert S. Gandipon. They were found guilty of grave misconduct, dishonesty, grave irregularity in the performance of their duties, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

The PNP said Police Captain Mark Victor M. Pineda was also found guilty of simple neglect of duty and less grave neglect of duty. He was meted the penalty of 31 days' suspension without pay.

Meanwhile, the IAS cleared Police Captain Julius G. Tacay, Police Chief Master Sergeant Leolito A. Calasang, and Police Corporal Rusty D. Araya of liabilities due to insufficient evidence linking them to the alleged violations.

On 18 May, Mabuti and Valdez, who were assigned to Zamboanga, were arrested after engaging in a fistfight in Ayala-Alabang Village, Muntinlupa City.

In its investigation, the IAS revealed that Bagsao and Turano, who were both superiors to Mabuti and Valdez, allowed their deployment as security aides for the Chinese national in violation of PNP regulations.

According to Marbil, the dismissed officers concealed the absence of Valdez and Mabuti from their place of assignment by manipulating daily reports to falsely indicate that they were present on duty.

“Let it be clear that the Philippine National Police does not and will not tolerate any form of misconduct or dishonesty within its ranks,” Marbil said.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and those who fail to uphold these values will be held accountable,” he added.

Marbil urged all PNP personnel to remind themselves to serve the people with integrity.

“We will continue to cleanse the ranks of those who undermine the trust placed in us. This decision underscores the PNP's commitment to ensuring that only those who uphold the highest levels of integrity and professionalism remain in its ranks,” he said.