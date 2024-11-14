Where to watch 2024 Miss Universe

The 2024 Miss Universe pageant is just around the corner, and Bulacan’s Chelsea Manalo is “ready to give it her all” as she proudly represents the Philippines, showcasing her Filipina beauty and spirit.

When and Where is the 2024 Miss Universe?

The coronation night will take place at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Sunday, 17 November, at 10 a.m. (Philippine time).

Where to Watch Miss Universe?

You can catch the live streaming of the event on the official YouTube channel of the 73rd Miss Universe pageant. In the Philippines, it will also be available on ABS-CBN platforms, including A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC, starting at 9 a.m.

2024 Miss Universe Format

The new format will see 30 out of 130 contestants advancing after the initial rounds. The Top 12 will then compete in the Evening Gown segment, narrowing down to the Top 5 for the Question and Answer portion, where the new Miss Universe will be crowned, succeeding Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.