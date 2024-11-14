Solon sees PCA should interfere in Phl-China sea disputes

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada sees the need for an international intervention in resolving the territorial disputes between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

On Thursday, Estrada lashed out at China’s release of an updated map, reinforcing its claims in the South China Sea.

Beijing’s new map covers the Paracel and Spratly Islands, which overlap Vietnam's claims over Hoang Sa and encroach on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the WPS.

China has also declared its baselines around the disputed Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal), following the enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (Republic Act 12064) and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065)—asserting the Philippine territorial integrity and rights over its all maritime zones, including the WPS.

“In response to China's recent efforts to reinforce its claim over the West Philippine Sea by declaring the baselines of its territorial sea around Bajo de Masinloc, the government's actions should extend beyond merely filing diplomatic protests and summoning Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian,” Estrada said.

He then urged the government, through the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Solicitor General, “to seriously consider the possibility of bringing” the country’s territorial matter before the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague or even to the United Nations.

“Let's disseminate to these international bodies our new maritime law for their reference, and let's formally bring to their attention the recent action of China,” he said.

Estrada stressed the Philippines should strongly assert its rights over its maritime territory.

“Atin ang Bajo de Masinloc o Scarborough Shoal. Malinaw na malinaw na atin ito at mismong ang PCA, sa kanilang inilabas na desisyon noong 2016 na nagpawalang-bisa sa pag-angkin ng China sa West Philippine Sea, na kinikilala nila parte ng ating exclusive economic zone ang Bajo de Masinloc,” he said.

Estrada emphasized that “Scarborough Shoal falls within our EEZ, as defined by international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).”

The Bajo de Masinloc is located 124 nautical miles off Masinloc, Zambales, and is considered within the country’s 200 nautical-mile EEZ.

“May basehan ang pag-angkin natin sa Bajo de Masinloc kaya dapat lang na ipaglaban natin ito,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis Tolentino said the government should lecture Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xillian on the newly enacted RA 12064 and RA 12065.

Tolentino slammed the summoning of Philippine Ambassador to Beijing Jaime FlorCruz following the passages of the twin measures.

The Chinese government has expressed its objection to the Philippines’ newly legislated laws.

“Hindi dapat tayo matakot dahil sa insidenteng ito. Bagkus, dapat pa nga nitong palakasin ang paninindigan natin para igiit ang ating mga karapatan sa ating maritime domain,” Tolentino said.

“Huwag tayong magpa-pressure at magpa-bully sa isang sulok. Ang kanilang reaksyon sa isyung ito ay nagpapakita lang na tama ang ating posisyon, batay sa bisa at lakas ng international law,” he added.