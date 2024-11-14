Nuvali Estate’s Fountain of Lights returns

A Mini Theme Park and Play

This year, Nuvali’s Fountain of Lights light, sound, and water show extends into a multi-sensory holiday spectacle with on-ground installations of the show’s highlights, featuring dragons and life-size toys that kids and adults can play with, creating a magical setting for families to explore and make unforgettable memories together.

The Gift of Kindness: Nuvali’s Toy Donation Drive

As part of its holiday celebrations, Nuvali also invites families to join in spreading the joy of Christmas through their Toy Donation Drive. In the spirit of giving, Nuvali Estate, Ayala Malls Solenad, Seda Nuvali, and The Driving Range are collaborating to bring the Gift of Kindness to life — a special toy drive dedicated to bringing smiles to children in Sitio Iraq, Barangay Macabling, Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Visitors can donate new or used toys that are still in good condition at designated donation stations throughout the area.

To participate, all they need to do is:

Bring a Toy: Whether new or gently used; Drop Off at Designated Locations: Donations can be placed in the Giant Toy Box, located at the viewing deck for the Fountain of Lights; Share the Spirit: Capture and share a photo of your donation on social media with #GiftOfKindnessNuvali to encourage others to join in.

This toy drive serves as a meaningful way for Nuvali to support those in need, uplift the less fortunate, and spread joy and kindness throughout the community.

Visitors’ participation in this toy drive will make a significant impact on the lives of many children. Through this initiative, Nuvali hopes to teach generosity and selflessness while fostering a sense of community that extends beyond our estate, with the shared goal of making a positive impact on society.

With all of these traditional and new offerings, there’s always something special to do for every member of the family that’s truly magical. Everyone is encouraged to come early for a fully enjoyable experience. They can explore the beautifully decorated grounds, snap memorable photos with the holiday displays, and delight in the food stalls, toy booths, and weekly Christmas workshops that add to the joyful Nuvali experience before the shows begin.

Nuvali’s Fountain of Lights Festival can be experienced from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM every Friday to Sunday from 14 November 2024 to 5 January 2025.

A New Holiday Tradition Not to Be Missed

From the dazzling Fountain of Lights Festival, there’s more holiday cheer to experience for the first time with the family at Nuvali.

On November 30, Nuvali, as the venue partner in collaboration with Coca-Cola, will welcome its first-ever Christmas Drone Show — a breathtaking display lighting up the skies over Nuvali East Bloc from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. With Santa making a special appearance in the sky, families can enjoy an evening filled with live entertainment, festive food merchants, and holiday activities. Enjoy the entertainment before looking up to experience the night’s magical highlight — a captivating drone show holiday spectacle you won’t want to miss.

The whimsical atmosphere, combined with the warmth of the holiday season, is an ideal setting for creating memories with loved ones. Whether you're enjoying the shows, exploring the stunning Christmas décor, or giving back through the Toy Donation Drive, Nuvali Estate offers something for everyone—making it the perfect holiday destination for the whole family.