Maynilad introduces program promoting community health, hygiene

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) recently launched its “WASH Up” program in Barangay 12, Caloocan City, bringing essential health and hygiene services to the community.

The event was attended by more than 400 residents who benefited from free medical checkups, hygiene education, and the use of the mobile shower, which Maynilad plans to deploy to communities most in need, especially during disaster situations.

Present at the launch were Maynilad Government and Community Partnerships Head Emil Carlo Comsti, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System – Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) Public Information Department Manager Joan Antonio, MWSS-RO Chief Regulator Patrick Ty, Maynilad Corporate Affairs and Communication Head Marie Antonette H. De Ocampo, and Maynilad COO Randolph T. Estrellado, shown posing in front of the mobile shower facility, a key feature of the program designed to provide hygiene support in communities.