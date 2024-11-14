Legarda welcomes Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act

Senator Loren Legarda has welcomed the enactment of a measure that designates every 1 August as the "Araw ng Paglalathala at Pagtatanyag ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas," otherwise known as "The Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act."

Legarda, the principal sponsor and co-author of Republic Act No. 12073, emphasized that the significance of 1 August 1898, extends beyond being merely a historical date.

She said it represented a crucial moment in Philippine history with the signing of the Acta de Independencia by President Emilio Aguinaldo and around 200 elected municipal leaders from sixteen liberated provinces.

“This event was a widespread affirmation of our independence and democratic ideals, as expressed by Apolinario Mabini,” Legarda stated.

During the assembly on 1 August, over 200 municipal leaders endorsed the Declaration of Independence, which was drafted by Apolinario Mabini himself. The signing symbolized that the Declaration of Independence was not solely a military action but also a civic event.

Additionally, the 1 August document notably omitted references to foreign dependence, concerns that had troubled then-President Emilio Aguinaldo in the original 12 June declaration.

“By commemorating this date, we pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought for our independence and celebrate the lasting legacy of freedom and unity,” asserted the four-term senator.

“Honoring Agosto 1 means recognizing the importance of our history. August 1 will serve as an inspiration for all Filipinos to continue to fight for and genuinely love our country,” she concluded.