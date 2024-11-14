Japan mission yields $500-K sales leads for IT-BPM—IBPAP

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) reaped the $500,000 revenue potential of the IT-BPM industry after it joined the recently concluded Japan Business Mission.

“Initial results from the mission generated 25 sales leads with an estimated revenue potential of $500,000, signaling positive momentum for growth. As we go forward, we anticipate growing interest and commitments from companies and investors,” said Jack Madrid, president and CEO of IBPAP.

The IBPAP, in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry-Export Marketing Bureau (DTI-EMB), flew to Japan to strengthen ties and create collaborative opportunities between Japan and the Philippines.

The Philippines, the second largest in Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) globally, continues to highlight its ability to deliver world-class services across a wide range of industries.

Madrid emphasized the importance of building relationships and fostering investor confidence: “By strengthening partnerships with other nations, we are further positioning the Philippines as an investment hub for IT-BPM services, creating more opportunities for investment, growth, and innovation that will benefit not only the IT-BPM sector but also the entire Philippine economy.”

The four-day business mission, which transpired from 22-25 October, offered the Philippine IT-BPM delegation a valuable learning experience, featuring visits to leading Japanese firms and participation in major events such as Japan IT Week and the HDI Conference.

A key highlight of the mission was the Philippine IT-BPM Business Forum, where IBPAP Chief Operating Officer Celeste Ilagan presented the Philippines’ unique strengths as an investment destination, providing an in-depth look at the competitive advantages of the Philippine IT-BPM sector.

The forum also featured a business-to-business matching session, connecting the Philippine delegates to over 50 individuals from various Japanese companies and sectors, opening doors for potential partnerships and collaborations.

The IBPAP Business Mission was organized by IBPAP in partnership with DTI-EMB, Tatak Pinoy, the Philippine Software Industry Association, and in collaboration with the Board of Investment, HDI-Japan, and Techshake.