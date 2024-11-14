Filinvest Land bags double gold at Stevie 2024

Gotinanun-led property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) cemented its excellence in the real estate industry by winning double gold at this year's esteemed Stevie International Business Awards.

From over 3,600 nominations submitted by organizations of all sizes and industries across the globe, Filinvest Land was awarded Gold in two significant categories: Company of the Year – Real Estate and Executive of the Year – Real Estate for the exemplary leadership of FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias.

The recognition for Company of the Year – Real Estate was attributed to Filinvest Land’s remarkable performance, particularly its significant 30 percent net income growth in 2023 and rapid portfolio diversification.

Under the visionary leadership of Tristan Las Marias, the company successfully expanded into commercial spaces, retail hubs, co-living developments, and industrial parks. This diversification not only strengthened Filinvest Land’s financial performance but also amplified its social impact through initiatives in education, health, and environmental sustainability.

Tristan Las Marias’ leadership was equally lauded, earning him the Executive of the Year – Real Estate Gold award. Judges praised his exemplary strategic vision, which has been pivotal in steering Filinvest Land to new heights. This is the second time Las Marias has been recognized at the prestigious awards program, having received a Silver Stevie in the same category in the previous year, underscoring his consistent and exceptional contribution to the real estate sector.

"This recognition is more than just a personal milestone but a collective achievement that reflects the hard work of everyone at Filinvest Land. Our success is built on a foundation of innovation, resilience, and a commitment to positively impacting the lives of Filipinos. These titles reinforce our resolve to continue shaping the future of real estate in the Philippines, creating opportunities and building communities that stand the test of time," said FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias.

The Stevie Award judges commented on the well-rounded achievements of Filinvest Land, noting that the company is rapidly solidifying its position as a leading player in the Philippine real estate market. They also highlighted Las Marias’ transformational leadership, which has been instrumental in driving the company’s sustained success.

This double gold victory is a testament to Filinvest Land’s unwavering commitment to excellence, driven by its core mission of building the Filipino dream. As the company continues to innovate and expand, it remains steadfast in its dedication to creating sustainable, inclusive, and vibrant communities for generations to come.