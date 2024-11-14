Aiko Melendez graces Manong Chavit Singson’s Mobile Kitchen in Action!

A covered court at Rockville Subdivision in Phase 1, Brgy. San Bartolome, Novaliches, was truly a happy and wonderful site, as it was bustling with residents from Brgy. Fairview, North Fairview, Santa Lucia, and surrounding areas as they become the very first recipients of the Manong Chavit's Mobile Kitchen feeding program.

Organized and implemented by former Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, this community-driven initiative by the senatorial candidate aims to provide much-needed nourishment and support to local families.

Counselor of the Fifth District of Quezon City and award-winning actress Aiko Melendez graced the food distribution event.

Melendez said, "I am grateful that Manong Chavit Singson spearheaded this Mobile Kitchen feeding program. Masaya ang lahat. Literal na busog lusog ang mga mababait at masisipag na taga-Barangay San Bartolome, dito sa Quezon City.”

Manong Chavit was all smiles during the food distribution event. Gamely exchanging chit-chat and pleasantries with the people of the chosen barangay.

“Maraming pang pupuntahan ang Manong Chavit Mobile Kitchen,” said the senatorial aspirant. “Masaya ako na masaya sila at naibigan ang aming inihanda.”

Manong Chavit also thanked Counselor Melendez for gracing the food distribution and sharing event.