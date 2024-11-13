WalterMart opens in Silang to offer shoppers a fresh retail experience

SILANG, Cavite — WalterMart has expanded its presence with the opening of its latest branch in Silang on 24 October. The new mall aims to provide visitors with a unique, convenient shopping experience, just in time for the holiday season.

The new branch, opening with the hashtag #ExperienceWalterMartSilang, offers free parking and Wi-Fi, along with a wide selection of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. The supermarket features a variety of local and international products, catering to diverse tastes and needs. A large selection of dining options, meanwhile, lets visitors enjoy a range of cuisines, punctuating both leisurely weekends or evenings spent erranding.

WalterMart Silang also boasts a customer lounge with co-working spaces and a kids' play area, creating a welcoming spot for friends and families. Seasonal events and activities will showcase the culture of Silang, making the mall a hub for community engagement.

"We are thrilled to bring WalterMart to Silang and contribute to the growth and development of the community," said Mr. Jeck Buñing, General Manager and SVP for Operations of WalterMart Community Mall. "We believe that our new mall will not only provide a convenient shopping destination but also serve as a gathering place for the residents and families of Silang and tourists that ply by the area on their way to Tagaytay.“

To mark the opening, WalterMart Silang launched a 10-day grand opening sale with promotions and early Christmas deals. Adding to the excitement, the brand is set to open another branch in Naic, Cavite, this December.

