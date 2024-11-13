VAWC violator intercepted at NAIA 3

Authorities reported that a 51-year-old man wanted for violating the Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004 was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Sunday afternoon.

A joint operation by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP), the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Quezon City District (CIDG-QCDFU), and the Bureau of Immigration led to the arrest.

Before the suspect could board his flight, a BI officer flagged him for having an outstanding warrant of arrest. The warrant, issued by a Quezon City court, carried a recommended bail of P80,000.

The apprehended individual is now in the custody of the CIDG-QCDFU for further legal proceedings.

PNP-AVSEGROUP director Christopher Abrahano praised the collaborative efforts of the agencies involved in the arrest.

He also stressed the agency’s commitment to maintaining security at Philippine airports and preventing crimes.

“We will continuously strengthen our efforts to be alert in preventing all crimes, stably prepared to secure Philippine airports, and gutsy in responding to acts of unlawful interference,” Abrahano said.