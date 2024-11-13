UST, DLSZ boost semifinal chances

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and De La Salle-Zobel (DLSZ) boosted their respective Final Four bids after besting separate foes in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 junior high school basketball tournament yesterday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion Arena.

The Tiger Cubs returned to the win column following an 80-70 triumph over National University Nazareth School (NUNS) while Ram Luna delivered on the clutch to lift the Junior Archers to a come-from-behind 79-74 win over University of the Philippines Integrated School in the second game.

Rebounding from a slim 78-80 defeat to an undefeated University of the East (UE) side, UST took advantage of a 14-day break and home court advantage to improve to 6-4 and strengthen their hold of solo third place.

The Bullpups, on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive defeat to drop to fifth place with a 5-6 card, half-a-game behind the Junior Archers, with three games left in the eliminations.

“I told the team that we have to make sure because we’re already in the final stretch of the season. We don’t have any room for error until the semifinals. We have to be sure so that we can secure the ticket to the Final Four,” UST head coach Noli Mejos said.

The trio of Jhon Canapi, Dustin Bathan and Miguel Jubilado powered the Tiger Cubs’ 17-7 run to close the third frame, converting a slim 43-42 lead to a comfortable 11-point cushion, 60-49, entering the payoff period.

A layup by Andwele Cabañero, a Canapi three-pointer, and an inside hit from Lohann Villacarlos gave UST a commanding 75-60 lead with 3:50 left to seal its sixth win in 10 outings and replicate its 84-83 first round win over NUNS last 21 September.

Canapi bounced back from a poor showing against UE with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists, and one steal, while Cabañero contributed 20 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with six rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Jubilado tallied 16 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks, while Bathan nearly played a no-relief game, ending the day with 15 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 38 minutes and 53 seconds of action.