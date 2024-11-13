Use of locally-produced agri machinery OK'd

In a bid to boost the agriculture sector, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has approved the Department of Science and Technology's (DOST) program to utilize locally-produced machinery.

During a sectoral meeting at Malacañang Palace, Marcos expressed confidence that the Department of Agriculture (DA) would support the program.

“For one thing, locally-produced machineries are cheaper. For sure, it’s always cheaper than the imported. We get to that point where it is always cheaper than the imported. We now have to scale it,” he said.

Marcos added that he has seen some of the locally-made equipment during DA distribution programs.

Under the DOST program, named “Local Manufacturing Capabilities to Support Agri-Mechanization,” DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the government’s shift from importation to local production would not only benefit the agricultural sector but also strengthen the manufacturing industry.

Solidum added that with this program, the agriculture sector will have a direct impact on the country’s food security and livelihoods.

“Mechanization is a key driver for improving efficiency and reducing cost in farming. The DA recognizes the need for mechanization,” Solidum stressed.

The DA has been providing farm implements to farmers and cooperatives, particularly through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

“With our limited resources and capabilities, we need to strengthen the agri-machineries sector. Supporting homegrown agri-machinery can lead to more efficient farming practices, increase productivity and, of course, have more employment for our people,” he added.

For his part, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. supported the DOST’s program but emphasized the need to prioritize which machinery would be produced and to ensure quality standards are met.

Marcos directed the DOST and the DA to ensure a smooth implementation of the program and tasked other research institutes to assist in its rollout.