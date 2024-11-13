Tulfo pushes for dedicated dental health office

Senator Raffy Tulfo emphasized on Wednesday the need for a dedicated office within the Department of Health (DOH) focused on promoting and safeguarding the dental health of all Filipinos.

Tulfo highlighted the importance of addressing dental health issues amid the widespread prevalence of tooth decay in the country. He cited a report from the Philippine Dental Association, revealing that approximately 72 percent of Filipinos suffer from tooth decay.

“Bagama’t may mga polisiya ang DOH hinggil sa pangangalaga ng dental health, mas maigi pa rin kung magkakaroon ng isang departamento sa ilalim ng DOH na nakatutok lamang sa dental care ng bawat Pinoy (Although the DOH has policies regarding dental healthcare, it would be better if they issued a department order focusing only on that),” he said.

Tulfo is advocating for free basic dental care, including oral check-ups, teeth cleaning, and dentures, especially for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and minimum wage earners.

In a previous budget hearing, PhilHealth addressed Tulfo's concerns by confirming that free oral check-ups and teeth cleaning will be included in a new health package starting next month.

"Dapat sa susunod na taon ay mayroon ng malawak na dental health service coverage para sa mga Pilipino mula sa PhilHealth (By next year, there should be extensive dental health service coverage for Filipinos from PhilHealth)," Tulfo told DOH Secretary Teodoro Herbosa who agreed to the senator’s suggestion.

Tulfo also advocated for the inclusion of free dentures in the PhilHealth package, noting that tooth loss is common among senior citizens when they reach 70 years old.

Herbosa stated that the DOH is working on expanding dental health services in the country. He added that free dentures and tooth surgery would be implemented next year.