Taiwan Excellence quiz show gains solid backing

Taiwan Excellence has launched “Bee Excellent,” an online quiz show designed to educate the public about innovation and environmental sustainability.

The quiz show, which features a variety of questions on these topics, offers participants the chance to win cash prizes and Taiwan Excellence products as the initiative aims to promote Taiwan’s technological advancements and sustainable practices.

A number of prominent Taiwanese brands, including D-Link, Acer, Asus, ROG, MSI, Derma Angel, and PC Express, have partnered with Taiwan Excellence to support the “Bee Excellent” quiz show.

These companies recognize the platform’s potential to raise awareness of Taiwanese products and technologies.

Hosted by popular Filipino TV personality KaladKaren, “Bee Excellent” combines education with entertainment. The show’s engaging format and informative content have drawn significant interest from viewers.

Participants can submit their answers through Google Forms and the comments section of Taiwan Excellence’s social media platforms. Winners will be announced on these platforms.

Taiwan Excellence hopes that “Bee Excellent” will inspire people to learn more about innovation and sustainability, while also showcasing the best of Taiwan.