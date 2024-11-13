Smuggled rare agarwood seized

The Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) has seized two packages containing rare and valuable agarwood, worth approximately P4.275 million.

Initial reports said that the packages were declared as mahogany chips but were found to contain 5.7 kilograms of agarwood, one of the world’s most precious woods. The shipment originated from San Juan and was destined for Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The seizure was a joint operation between the BoC-NAIA and the Environmental Protection Compliance Division of the Bureau of Customs Enforcement Group.

Authorities said that the confiscated agarwood violated the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines, and the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The seized items were turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for proper disposition.

Meantime, District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa of the BoC-NAIA highlighted the port’s dedication to safeguarding the country’s borders from illegal trade, particularly of endangered species.