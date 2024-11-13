RnR Series Manila ready to roll

The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila, presented by AIA Vitality, returns on 23 and 24 November for its third year, bigger and bolder than ever.

This unique event, Asia’s first and only Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, combines running, live music and vibrant community energy in a two-day celebration through the heart of Manila. Participants will lace up for the marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K distances, experiencing the heritage-rich sites of Manila, each course accompanied by live bands, cheer squads and a fun-filled atmosphere.

This year’s edition will be held at night, with the marathon to fire off at 10 p.m. on 23 November and the half-marathon at midnight, and the 10K and 5K events following through the morning. Runners will traverse historic locations like Jones Bridge, Intramuros, Rizal Park, the National Museum and Manila City Hall, immersing themselves in the city’s rich culture.

Join the fun and be part of the rhythm, the run, and the Manila spirit. Registration is still open. For more details and to secure your spot, visit www.runrocknroll.com/manila.

Meanwhile, from 19 to 22 November, Robinsons Place Manila will host the AIA Health and Wellness Expo, offering runners and the public an exciting preview of what’s to come. This event, backed by ASICS, AIA and City of Manila, will feature a range of exhibitions centered on health, fitness and community well-being.

Celebrating the 27th anniversary of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, which began in the 1990s with the vision of making running fun through music, this event has become a global spectacle.