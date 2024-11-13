Retired bishop Teodoro Buhain, Jr. passes away

Bishop Teodoro Buhain Jr., Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Manila, passed away on Wednesday, 13 November, at the age of 87. The Archdiocese of Manila reported that he died at 11:00 AM at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City.

Born on 4 August, 1937, in Bacoor, Cavite, Buhain was ordained a priest for the Manila archdiocese on 21 December, 1960. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Manila on 5 January, 1983, and ordained to the episcopate on 21 February of the same year. He resigned from his position on 23 September, 2003, after serving as a bishop for over two decades.

Throughout his ministry, Bishop Buhain was known for his dedication to the Church and his pastoral care. He served as a priest for nearly 64 years and as a bishop for over 41 years.

Details regarding the wake and funeral arrangements will be announced by the Archdiocese of Manila.