Quezon, Batangas dispute finals spot

Given a life extension, the Quezon Huskers hopes to complete their recovery when they tackle the Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters in the sudden-death Game 3 of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season South Division today at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Game time is set at 7 p.m. with both the Huskers and Batangas tipped to go all out to gain the right to face North Division champion Pampanga in a best-of-three finals showdown that will open in Dubai on 1 December.

Jason Opiso kept the Huskers alive when he scored on a putback with 1.9 seconds left to eke out a 65-64 win in Game 2 at the overcrowded Batangas City Coliseum on Tuesday.

The game-clincher came after Judel Fuentes missed a jumper, completing the Huskers’ comeback, sparked by LJ Gonzales, from a 56-64 deficit with 1:58 left.

Gonzales bunched seven points before Opiso’s tip-in and was chosen the Daily Fantasy best player after posting a total of 17 plus seven rebounds, one steal and one assist.