QCINEMA REVIEWS: ‘Anora’ and ‘All We Imagine As Light’

The humor builds throughout, leading to a screwball second half involving a colorful trio of mafiosi: the hilarious Karren Karagulian as Catholic priest-slash-capo Toros, henchman Garnick (Vache Tovmasyan), and a hot associate, Igor (Yuriv Borisov).

Baker’s emotional visual style, captured by DP Drew Daniels, beautifully balances handheld shots with steady camera work, which heightens the film’s sense of reality.

Combined with overlapping dialogue, the deeply layered characters come alive, drawing viewers further into their world.

This depth is what makes “Anora” a diamond in the rough. Unpretentious and unpreachy, it invites the audience to embrace the humanity of these flawed characters.

5 out of 5 stars

ALL WE IMAGINE AS LIGHT (2024)

This year’s Cannes Grand Prix winner is a lush, evocative slow-burn that delves into the loneliness and yearning of female nurses.

Payal Kapadia’s sophomore feature feels more like an abstract expression of female desire — emotional, sexual, and political — than a straightforward narrative. The film is more poetic than plot-driven, as we dive into the psyche of its main characters through wordless, expressive scenes.

Hospital workers Prabha (Kani Kusruti), whose husband ghosted her, and Anu (Divya Prabha), who has a forbidden Muslim lover, are joined by the supporting character Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam), who fights to hold on to her tenement residence.

Kapadia takes a confidently leisurely pace with her storytelling, drawing us into its dreamlike aesthetics, which somewhat recall Mati Diop’s “Atlantics.”

In a city like Mumbai, where feelings are displaced and lives are untethered, we sense an undertow of unease in her characters’ lives.

She blends authentic, restrained performances from her ensemble cast with a painterly depiction of Mumbai. Her version of the city is a character in itself — breathing, glinting in the night.

Ranabir Das’s cinematography, dominated by shades of blue, adds an ethereal quality to the film, infused with a sense of depersonalization. The exquisite, textured look feels as though a veil has covered the entire film, perfectly mirroring the characters’ disconnected relationship with Mumbai, as well as their religious and cultural backgrounds. Hazy, twinkling windows of buildings glitter in the Mumbai nightscape — a large, busy city that conceals countless stories of pain and survival.How will these women find closure? How can they resolve predicaments that feel like wounds that won’t heal? As the trio of women journey to a seaside village, where the waves seem to calm the soul, we await the restorative power of time to bring harmony to their inner chaos.

4 out of 5 stars

Both films are part of the ongoing QCinema Film Festival