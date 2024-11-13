Practical advice for undocumented Pinoys

With the shocking landslide victory of the Republicans in last week’s US elections, punctuated by the reelected ex-President Donald Trump’s surprise re-conquest of the White House, undocumented Pinoys in America suddenly find themselves in the proverbial crosshairs of the incoming administration’s restrictionist agenda.

Having promised swift action against illegal immigration, Trump is expected to act boldly to make good on his campaign promise. And with rumors of an imminent immigration crackdown swirling on every news media immediately after the elections, undocumented Pinoys in the US are in panic mode and fighting the urge to flee the country without delay.

What advice can a humble counselor offer these undocumented Pinoys in the face of this existential threat to their tranquil lives in America?

First off, don’t panic. Don’t get too emotional and impulsive after devouring all those online bits about the impending immigration doom. While news of a Pinoy ambassador already throwing in the towel even before the actual fight begins (by exhorting everyone to self-deport) can understandably take the wind out of one’s sails, don’t get too carried away by the negative vibes around you. Take a deep breath and regain your bearings. Take stock of your current situation. Get in front of the computer and draw up a long-term plan for the future.

Second, consult with an experienced immigration attorney. See if there’s anything that can be done to salvage the situation. Try to recall any unique circumstances that may benefit a potential removal exemption plea. Take comfort in the fact that immediate family members of US citizens and US permanent residents always occupy the bottom rung of the deportation ladder.

Third, hunker down and lie low. Don’t violate any laws, even minor ones. Avoid drinking while driving (and vice versa). Always obey the traffic rules. Keep in mind that extreme overspeeding, repeat violations, or driving under the influence can trigger a trip to the courthouse and put a dent on your good moral character shield.

Fourth, avoid long-distance travels, especially to areas where ethnic profiling is a local pastime. Border towns are risky; enforcement officers are allowed to conduct status checks within a certain distance from a border zone. If possible, avoid traveling by plane. Airports, especially ones linked to international hubs, are a beehive of immigration enforcement activity. Road trips, subways, and Amtrak trains are safer alternatives.

Fifth, minimize your online visibility. Avoid posting too much on social media. Don’t post your travels to Hawaii or your fancy dinners at The Ritz-Carlton. Don’t show off your Tesla Cybertruck or your gold-laced Hermes Birkin bag. Remember, envy kills and since some of your Facebook pals are not real friends but “frenemies,” you and your lavish lifestyle are only one phone call away from ending up as a red-circled item on a nasty agent’s to-do list.

Finally, a healthy dose of optimism keeps things in perspective. Remember that a massive deportation endeavor requires an inordinate amount of time, effort, and resources, things that are not always abundant in a resistance-filled environment. Also, four years is not enough time to get rid of eleven million people without running afoul of the due process clause of the Constitution.

Lastly, removal of serious criminal offenders is believed to be the number one priority of the incoming administration, a task that will certainly take a big chunk off of the planned gargantuan deportation effort.

In short, things are bad but not as bad as they seem. Continue to enjoy life while it lasts. It is not the end of the world.