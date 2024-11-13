Plastic Odyssey to host recycling workshops in Manila and Cebu

Plastic Odyssey, a seaborne global initiative dedicated to combating plastic pollution, will dock in the Philippines for its OnBoard Laboratory program, offering recycling workshops in Manila from 20-22 November, 2024, and in Cebu from 4-5 December, 2024.

The OnBoard Laboratory program aims to support waste management professionals and recycling advocates by accelerating plastic recycling projects through technical and business presentations led by experts. Participants will also gain hands-on experience in the onboard recycling workshop, where they can experiment with recycling solutions using local waste.

Plastic Odyssey, currently on a three-year expedition connecting with local leaders in waste reduction, encourages interested individuals and organizations to join the network and explore innovative recycling methods.

For more details and registration, visit Plastic Odyssey's website.