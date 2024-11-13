Phl to join Australia-US military exercises next year

The Philippines will join the joint military exercise between Australia and the United States, Exercise Talisman Sabre, for the first time next year.

In a joint statement issued Wednesday, the defense leaders of the Philippines, Australia, and the US confirmed the Philippines' upcoming participation in the exercise, which is the largest bilateral military drill between Australia and the US and includes multinational forces.

The Talisman Sabre exercises aim to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthen relationships and interoperability among allied nations, and enhance collective abilities to address a wide range of potential security threats.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles held the inaugural Australia-Philippines Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra on 12 November.

Both leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening political and strategic ties as a key pillar of the Australia-Philippines Strategic Partnership. They highlighted the importance of defense cooperation in maintaining a secure and stable region where sovereignty is upheld, international laws are respected, and nations can make decisions independently and without coercion.

The officials underscored the role of both countries in contributing to regional stability and supporting an Indo-Pacific that upholds the rules-based order. They also reaffirmed their dedication to the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the region's security framework, particularly through the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus framework.