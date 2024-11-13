Phl, Australia raise serious concerns about WPS situation

The Philippines and Australia jointly voiced serious concerns over the situation in the West Philippine Sea and pledged to strengthen political and strategic cooperation amid escalating regional security challenges.

During the inaugural Australia-Philippines Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Canberra on 12 November, Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles emphasized their countries' commitment to upholding freedom of navigation and overflight as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, the defense chiefs underscored their serious concern over China’s recent maneuvers against Philippine vessels, stressing the importance of peaceful dispute resolution. They affirmed the finality and binding nature of the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Tribunal Award and reiterated the need to uphold international law in the region.

Teodoro and Marles also agreed to work together to support regional maritime security. Amid growing strategic competition and military build-ups in the Indo-Pacific, the defense ministers committed to deepening defense cooperation and highlighted Australia’s increased maritime security initiatives. They announced plans for a second iteration of Exercise Alon in 2025 to enhance interoperability between their armed forces.

Looking ahead, the two leaders agreed to develop a new Enhanced Defence Cooperation Program arrangement by 2025, which will focus on official dialogues, training, leadership development, and infrastructure.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary acknowledged the importance of regional defense cooperation in promoting the collective security and stability of the Indo-Pacific,” the joint statement further read.

The principals reaffirmed their shared commitment to increase multilateral defense cooperation. “Building on the commitments of the Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Honolulu on 2 May, 2024, with Japan and the United States, the principals welcomed greater defense cooperation between the four countries, including through continued maritime cooperation in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone and activities that build capacity and strengthen interoperability,” read the statement.

The Australian Defence Force is set to conduct a logistics and engineer survey in the Philippines to facilitate bilateral training and enhanced interoperability with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Additionally, the defense chiefs condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, acknowledging its impact on Indo-Pacific stability. They expressed concern over reported transfers of weapons to Russia and highlighted their opposition to North Korea's deployment of military personnel and continued missile launches, which contravene United Nations Security Council Resolutions.