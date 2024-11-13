Palace will cooperate with int’l tribunal

Malacañang on Wednesday said it will not object to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s wish to face the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This came after Duterte challenged the ICC to come to the Philippines at the soonest possible time to probe alleged crimes committed during his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

In a statement, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the Philippine government will cooperate with the international tribunal if asked.

“If the former president desires to surrender himself to the jurisdiction of the ICC, the government will neither object to it nor move to block the fulfillment of his desire,” Bersamin said.

He said that if the ICC referred the matter to Interpol and the latter issued a “Red Notice” on Duterte, the government may cooperate with the international tribunal.

“The government will feel obliged to consider the Red Notice as a request to be honored, in which case the domestic law enforcement agencies shall be bound to accord full cooperation to Interpol, pursuant to established protocols,” he said.