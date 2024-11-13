PAINFUL GOODBYE: Chiefs spoil Knights’ Final Four return

Arellano University played with overflowing pride to shock powerhouse Letran College, 67-65, that sent them tumbling out of the Final Four derby in Season 100 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Lorenz Capulong dropped a double-double game of 13 points and 12 rebounds to power the Chiefs to their seventh win in 17 matches entering the final stretch of the eliminations.

The Knights, for their part, absorbed their 10th loss in 18 games to bomb out of the next round, leaving College of Saint Benilde, Mapua University and reigning champion San Beda University in contention for the centennial title.

The fourth spot, however, is still up for grabs with Lyceum of the Philippines University and Emilio Aguinaldo College locked in a fierce battle.

The Pirates, who are holding a 9-8 card, will clash with the Blazers while the Generals, who are at the fifth spot with an 8-9 slate, will battle Jose Rizal University on Friday at the same San Juan venue.

Despite bowing out of the semifinals for the second consecutive time since winning the title in Season 98, Letran coach Allen Ricardo stressed that they have nothing to be ashamed of.

“Maybe, in the opening of the second round, we focused too much on our counterattacks on the offensive end because, of course, they already lost the first round. We were just lacking defense when we started the second round,” Ricardo, who is in his first year handling the Knights following a successful campaign with the Squires, said.

“But I’m still happy and proud for the team no matter what. Even though we didn’t finish the season on a high note, I think they improved a lot.”

After finding themselves buried, 58-63, the Knights uncorked a 9-1 run capped by free throws from Kobe Monje for a slim 65-64 lead with 57 seconds left in the game.

But Basti Valencia scored on a crucial putback in the final 18.7 seconds to give the Chiefs the driver’s seat and put the Knights season on the brink of disaster.

Then, Valencia hounded and grounded rookie Jimboy Estrada, forcing him to botch a jumper with only six ticks left.

Capulong knocked down one of his free throws for a 67-65 lead while watching Nat Montecillo miss a desperation heave as time expired

Maverick Vinoya scored nine points and three rebounds while Valencia had eight points, three rebounds, and two steals for Arellano, which will march into the off-season with its head held high.

Arellano head coach Chico Manabat said they targeted Jimboy Estrada, who finished with 10 points under an ugly 5-of-15 shooting from the field.

“We noticed that they would score through Jimboy. The good thing is that we prepared for it and we knew where he would go,” Manabat said.

“I told them we have the same goal to win games but it’s a different result now because we’re not in the contention we’re not in the Final Four. I told them not to be sad because we’re already overachieved.”

Monje led the scoring parade with 24 points while Montecillo finished with 11 for the Knights, who will lose a score Monje and Pao Javillonar to graduation in the off-season.

Meanwhile, Saint Benilde regained the top spot following a hard-fought 70-62 win over San Beda in the second game.

Rookie guard Jhomel Ancheta had 18 points and eight rebounds as the Blazers improved to a 14-3 record.

A win over Lyceum on Friday will give Saint Benilde the No. 1 seed heading into the Final Four.

The scores:

First game

ARELLANO (67) — Capulong 13, Vinoya 9, Valencia 8, Camay 7, Hernal 7, Geronimo 6, De Leon 4, Borroneo 4, Libang 4, Abiera 3, Miller 2, Ongotan 0, Flores 0.

LETRAN (65) — Monje 24, Montecillo 11, Javillonar 11, Estrada 10, Miller 5, Santos 2, Nunag 2, Cuajao 0, Jumao-As 0, Dimaano 0.

QUARTERS: 17-16, 28-40, 51-54, 67-65.

Second game

SAINT BENILDE (70) — Ancheta 18, Liwag 14, Sanchez 13, Ynot 10, Torres 5, Cometa 4, Morales 3, Sangco 3, Oli 0, Eusebio 0, Turco 0, Serrano 0, Ondoa 0.

SAN BEDA (62) — Lina 17, Payosing 12, Andrada 10, Estacio 7, Sajonia 6, Celzo 4, Songcuya 2, Puno 2, Gonzales 2, Calimag 0, Bonzalida 0, Royo 0, Sollano 0, Tagle 0.

QUARTERS: 19-20, 34-31, 52-51, 70-62.