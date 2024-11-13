P5.4-B Nueva Ecija budget greenlighted

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija — The Provincial Board has approved the P5,474,693,770 proposed Annual Budget of the Provincial Government for the year 2025.

During the 38th Regular Session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, Acting Budget Officer Billy Jay Guansing cited that the big chunk of the funds of the said budget will come from Nueva Ecija’s share on the National Tax Allotment that is valued at P5,009,332,770.

He added at the Budget Hearing that the other resources for the funds will come from local revenues worth P300 million, and National Transfers worth P182 million.

The funds will be used for priority programs and projects involving the 10 Malasakit Agenda that includes the Provincial Food Council Palay Price Support Program, Infrastructure Development, Food Security through Agriculture Productivity and Sustainability, Asset-Building Investments, Education and Manpower Development, Health Care Services, Social Welfare Development and Livelihood Support, and Capital Expenditure for equipment and facilities.

•P2.5 billion will be allotted for the social services sector, including the funding for the operations of district hospitals, healthcare services, education and assistance.

•P1.07 billion will be used for economic services, including the boosting of the agricultural sector, and the tourism of the province.

•P1.56 billion will be used for the general services sector, and P353-million for the other services sector for governance-related operational commitment.

•P1 billion will be allocated for the development fund, financing farm-to-market road improvements, asset preservation, and community infrastructure projects.

•P274 million will be used for the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management or Calamity Fund, which includes funding for evacuation facilities in barangays and implementation of non-structural and structural flood control measures to deter flooding in vulnerable areas.