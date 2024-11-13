NutriAsia: Sauces re-entering US market after reformulation

NutriAsia clarified that while potassium iodate is legally required in food products in the Philippines, it was recently flagged in the U.S. for additional scrutiny. The company stressed that the recent adjustment is not a safety issue but rather a compliance with shifting regulatory standards.

"We proudly export our products all over the world and ensure our products are 100% compliant with regulatory requirements, which may differ from country to country, and which may change at any time," the company stated. "NutriAsia has reformulated our products intended for the US market in keeping with the new requirements of the US FDA."

With these adjustments, shipments of Mang Tomas, UFC, and Jufran products have resumed, allowing North American consumers to enjoy the sauces once again. NutriAsia expressed its commitment to safety and regulatory adherence, adding, "Our consumers can look forward to again enjoying the same great tasting NutriAsia products."