NutriAsia: Sauces re-entering US market after reformulation

NutriAsia, the parent company of popular Philippine condiment brands Mang Tomas, UFC, and Jufran, has confirmed that their sauces are once again available in the United States after reformulating to meet new United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines. The company issued a statement following rumors that their products, including banana ketchup, lechon sauce, and sweet chili sauce, might face a ban in the US.
The rumors initially surfaced on social media last month, causing many Filipino consumers in the US to stockpile these sauces, leading to shortages on store shelves. The concern stemmed from an FDA Import Alert, which aims to prevent entry of products containing certain food additives, specifically those that may be considered carcinogenic or otherwise unsafe, including butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA) and potassium iodate.
NutriAsia clarified that while potassium iodate is legally required in food products in the Philippines, it was recently flagged in the U.S. for additional scrutiny. The company stressed that the recent adjustment is not a safety issue but rather a compliance with shifting regulatory standards.
"We proudly export our products all over the world and ensure our products are 100% compliant with regulatory requirements, which may differ from country to country, and which may change at any time," the company stated. "NutriAsia has reformulated our products intended for the US market in keeping with the new requirements of the US FDA."
With these adjustments, shipments of Mang Tomas, UFC, and Jufran products have resumed, allowing North American consumers to enjoy the sauces once again. NutriAsia expressed its commitment to safety and regulatory adherence, adding, "Our consumers can look forward to again enjoying the same great tasting NutriAsia products."