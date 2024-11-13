NNIC launches transparency initiative

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the private sector operator of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), is introducing a new transparency program that will use NAIA’s public address system to provide real-time updates on flight and baggage delays.

In a statement, the NNIC said that it is also leveraging social media to disseminate timely information as it plans to release monthly performance reports, detailing operational indicators and assigning responsibility for delays to the appropriate parties.

By implementing these measures and collaborating with various stakeholders, NNIC aims to enhance the overall passenger experience at NAIA and address long-standing operational challenges.

Meantime, the firm has reported strong operational performance during its first major test -- the recent Undas holiday peak travel season.

Between 29 October and 4 November, NAIA handled a record-breaking 5,627 flights and 932,405 passengers.

Despite the airport’s age and ongoing capacity limitations, NNIC achieved an impressive 87.99 percent on-time performance (OTP) for arriving flights, surpassing the industry average of around 80 percent.

However, the departure OTP was lower at 75.46 percent, primarily due to persistent baggage handling issues caused by equipment breakdowns, staff shortages, and inefficient processes.