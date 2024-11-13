NBI slates week-long anniversary

In line with its 88th founding anniversary, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is set to commence festivities under the theme “NBI, Tagapagtaguyod ng Katarungan, Katuwang Tungo sa Maunlad na Bagong Pilipinas” — marking nearly nine decades of dedicated public service.

On Thursday, a thanksgiving mass in the morning will be held followed by a formal anniversary program at Aberdeen Court, Great Eastern Hotel in Quezon City.

No less than Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin are scheduled to attend the event.

During the program, the NBI will honor the Program on Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence or PRAISE awardees, recognizing top organizational units, notable cases and achievements, outstanding employees, investigation agents and special investigators.

Service awards will also be presented to NBI employees with 10 to 40 years of service.

The following day, 15 November, a Command Conference will be held at the Great Eastern Hotel, gathering NBI regional directors, agents-in-charge and Manila-based division chiefs for strategic discussions and updates.

The celebration will conclude with two key events on 16 November — one of which is the alumni of the NBI Academy will reunite for “Balik Akademya,” fostering fellowship and continuity among investigation agents and special investigator graduates.

Meantime, the NBI Director’s Cup 2024 will take place at the Iron Sight Shooting Range in Silang, Cavite on the same day, encouraging teamwork, camaraderie and skill development in safe firearm handling.