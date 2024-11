National University (NU) has announced a three-year partnership with global sportswear and lifestyle brand adidas, ensuring that the NU Bulldogs will be officially decked out in the Three Stripes.

This collaboration aims to boost the team’s performance in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) by providing top-tier adidas apparel and footwear. Fans can find the official gear in select SM Store, Sports Central, and adidas locations beginning 9 November, 2024.