MVP's Kayana, Accenture collab to boost Phl digital services

Manny V. Pangilinan’s digital company, Kayana Solutions Inc., and global professional services firm Accenture revealed plans to build a digital factory to accelerate digital product development for the MVP Group and Filipino enterprises seeking to develop digital services.

The digital factory is expected to leverage Accenture’s expertise in creating data- and AI-led customer experiences and cloud-based solutions.

Moreover, through its tech-powered creative group Song, Accenture will oversee Kayana's brand strategy, product research, and user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design.

“Digital is charting the economic future of the Philippines, as it is in most countries around the world, and we are committed to creating new ways in which Filipinos can realize its benefits. Establishing ‘Kayana’ is about delivering on this promise,” said MVP, Chairman and CEO of Kayana Solutions Inc. He further stressed that the digital factory is expected to bring the competencies needed for the Group to deliver hyper-personalized experiences that meet Filipinos’ needs.

“We share Kayana’s ‘can-do’ spirit. We are proud to collaborate with the MVP Group and bring together the best of Accenture’s services and capabilities to support the MVP Group in creating value for Filipino enterprises and consumers,” said Ambe Tierro, country managing director and technology lead of Accenture in the Philippines.

The MVP Group of companies includes PLDT, Meralco, Smart, Metro Pacific Tollways, and Maynilad.

Tierro assured that Accenture will maximize its expertise in design and digital products, marketing, commerce, and service, combining creativity, innovation, and technology to improve Kayana’s performance through customer-centric innovation.

“Customer experience is the heart of the relationship between a business and its customers. We are excited to bring our expertise and help Kayana embark on reimagining experiences and building relevance for businesses and consumers across channels and platforms,” said Flaviano Faleiro, president of Accenture Song in Asia Pacific.

On Monday, 11 November 2024, MVP and other top officials of Kayana and Accenture signed a contract in Taguig City for the strategic collaboration.